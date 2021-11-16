Waldo’s Chicken Second Franklin Location is Now Open

Waldo’s Chicken & Beer’s second location in Franklin is now open, according to its website.

Located at 108 New Highway 96 West in Franklin, the location is open Sunday – Thursday, 11 am – 9 pm, Friday – Saturday, 11 am – 10 pm with happy hour weekdays from 3 pm – 6 pm and all day on Sunday.

Waldo’s Chicken & Beer opened in the long-ago closed Captain D’s on New Highway 96 West in Franklin.

This particular Captain D’s was a community staple, closing in 2018 after 39 years in business. It originally opened in May of 1979 and changed ownership only twice.

Waldo’s first Williamson County location opened in February at Liberty Station, 1201 Liberty Pike in Franklin, next to Vui’s Kitchen.

The restaurant focuses on fried and fire-roasted chicken. The menu consists of chicken on the bone, chicken on a bun, in a bowl or basket. Side items include mac n cheese, white beans, potato wedges, collard greens, and side salads.