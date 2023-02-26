Waldo’s Chicken & Beer in Franklin is Celebrating its 2nd Birthday With Week-Long Food Deals

Waldo’s Chicken & Beer, located at 1201 Liberty Pike in Franklin, is turning two!

The chicken-focused restaurant wants to celebrate with the community which includes, of course, some of the best chicken, scratch-made food and more. It begins on Monday continuing all week. See a list of the specials running all week.

Monday, February 27th – $2 OFF Online Ordering All Day

Tuesday, February 28th – 2-4-1 Draft Beers All Day

Wednesday, March 1st – $2 Cheddar Biscuit Baskets All Day

Thursday, March 2nd – $2 OFF Feed The Flock Family Meals

Friday, March 3rd – 2-4-1 Waldo-Ritas All Day

Saturday, March 4th – Brunch Birthday Bash (in-store) Waldo’s Chicken & Waffles and Mimosas

“We are ecstatic to celebrate being a part of the Williamson County (Cool Springs) economic vitality movement for two years. We opened this location amidst the pandemic and have been overwhelmed with the support from our loyal guests ,” said Olivia Bane, Market Partner of Waldo’s Chicken and Beer. “Not only did we want to make this a fun-filled week for everyone to enjoy our craveable scratch made food and craft beer, we did not want to miss this opportunity to give back.”

This week, Waldo’s Chicken and Beer will be donating $2 of all proceeds from their ‘Feed the Flock’ meals back to CASA of Williamson County to support families and children in need.

Waldo’s Chicken and Beer, a brand of Fresh Hospitality portfolio, opened its first location in the Nashville Germantown neighborhood in 2018. Waldo’s Chicken and Beer is a local scratch-made kitchen with a variety of approachable menu offerings including fried, slow-roasted chicken, and a local cocktail program. Since then, the fast casual brand has experienced rapid growth with four locations in the greater Nashville area (Germantown, Cool Springs, Downtown Franklin, and West Nashville).

In 2023, they are expecting to open seven new locations.