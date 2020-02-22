Fast-casual chicken restaurant Waldo’s Chicken and Beer, is coming to Franklin.

The restaurant focuses on fried and fire-roasted chicken. The Franklin location will offer a drive-thru window for takeaway meals for the family or a quick lunch. The menu consists of chicken on the bone, chicken on a bun, in a bowl or basket. The Franklin location will also offer a rotisserie chicken option. Side items include mac n cheese, white beans, potato wedges, collard greens, and side salads.

Waldo’s Chicken and Beer is a Fresh Hospitality concept. Other Fresh Hospitality brands include Biscuit Love, The Grilled Cheeserie, Martin’s BBQ, Vui’s Kitchen and more. Unlike the company’s other brands in which Fresh Hospitality partnered with the restaurant’s founders, Waldo’s Chicken and Beer was created in-house.

The first Waldo’s opened in the Germantown neighborhood of Nashville in May 2019.

Keep checking back for more details and opening dates.