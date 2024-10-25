Waldo’s Chicken in Nolensville Sets Open Date

Waldo’s Chicken will soon open its 21st location. When Waldo’s Chicken & Beer opens its newest location in Nolensville, Tenn., it will be the seventh Middle Tennessee location. The Nolensville location will open on Tuesday, October 29th. In celebration of the opening, Waldo’s Chicken & Beer will host a ribbon cutting and a giveaway where lucky winners could receive one free O.G. chicken sandwich each month for a year.

Waldo’s Chicken & Beer was founded by Mark Waldo in 2019 and has rapidly grown throughout the greater Nashville area and beyond reaching markets in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi and Oklahoma. The new location in Nolensville will be at 7238 Nolensville Road in the former Vui’s Kitchen location.

“We’re incredibly grateful to bring Waldo’s to Nolensville,” said founder and CEO, Mark Waldo. “This will be our fourth location in Williamson County and is further testament to the growing demand for our scratch-made food. We’re eager to become an integral part of the growing Nolensville community. We were drawn to Nolensville because it has a strong community feel and appreciation for really good food served in a relaxed environment. We look forward to getting to know our new neighbors, being part of this tight-knit community and offering them the same exceptional food and service in an approachable, family-friendly setting that our loyal customers have come to love.”

The new Waldo’s location in Nolensville will employ 30 people, while offering 80-seats, a heated and covered outdoor patio, indoor TVs, a full bar, drive-thru and curbside pickup. The location will offer the traditional Waldo’s menu showcasing chicken dishes from sandwiches, salads, tenders, bone-in chicken and wings. Guests can choose from Southern Fried or Rotisserie chicken, but everything is prepared the Waldo’s Way—cut to spec, brined overnight and hand-breaded to order. All menu items are handmade in the kitchen daily, from the original sauces and dressings to the mac n’ cheese, collard greens and hand-cut fries.

All Waldo’s restaurants are locally owned and operated. Olivia Bane, local operator and partner of several Waldo’s Chicken and Beer restaurants in the Nashville market, added, “As a Williamson County resident and lifelong Nashvillian, it’s an honor for me to open another local Waldo’s Chicken & Beer. Hometown openings are extra special for our team and as we continue to expand, we will never forget our humble beginnings. We owe it all to our loyal customers and talented coop crew for allowing us to do what we love and immerse ourselves in the community every day. I look forward to meeting more Nolensville community members and families both at the restaurant and through our community outreach efforts.”

All Waldo’s locations feature a daily happy hour, available from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. and all-day Tuesdays and Sundays, including two-for-one beers and other food and drink specials. Additionally, family meals, buckets of chicken and the “feed-the-flock” special are the perfect solution for tailgating, office lunches, tailgating or catering needs and easy weeknight dinners on the go.

Waldo’s Chicken & Beer is open 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information about Waldo’s Chicken & Beer including new and current locations, menus, catering services and more, visit waldoschicken.com or follow along on Instagram at @waldoschickennash.

