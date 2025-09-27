Wags & Walk Benefit to Feature Tucker Wetmore, Chris Lane, and Tiera Kennedy

Wags & Walks Nashville is excited to announce the lineup for its highly anticipated 2025 Benefit Concert, a milestone celebration honoring 6 years of saving lives and more than 6,000 dogs rescued. The event will take place on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at SkyDeck in Nashville, bringing together music lovers and animal advocates for a night of unforgettable performances and community impact.

Headlining this year’s concert are some of the most exciting names in music: Tucker Wetmore, Chris Lane, Tiera Kennedy, Ashland Craft, and a special pop-up performance from multi-platinum band American Authors. With this dynamic mix of country favorites and genre-bending acts, attendees can expect a one-of-a-kind show filled with energy, heart, and surprise moments.

“Every ticket sold directly helps us save more dogs, provide critical medical care to those in need, and expand our Wags community programs, which offer low-cost spay/neuter and wellness appointments to our community,” said Kathryn Hurley, founder of Wags & Walks. “We’re proud to mark six years in Nashville with 6,000 lives saved, and we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone who makes this work possible. The support we receive through this event directly translates into more lives saved, and that’s what it’s all about.”

General Admission tickets are currently available for $75, with VIP packages starting at $200. Secure your tickets today at give.wagsandwalks.org/event/nash-benefit-concert/e711271.

