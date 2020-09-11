Waffle House Brings Back Blueberry Waffle for National Waffle Week

With the blueberry waffle back on the menu for a limited time only, Waffle House is giving Customers another way to ring in the company’s 65th Anniversary and this year’s National Waffle Week.

That’s right, the venerable staple of Southern-styled diners turned 65 on September 5, 2020. It’s a milestone that kicks off the casual dining favorite’s annual celebration of all things “waffle.” This week (the week of September 6), Waffle House will offer Waffle House faithful, and newbies alike, multiple opportunities to join in on this year’s virtual fun.

“National Waffle Week provides an opportunity for waffle fans from across the country to share their love of waffles,” says Katie Beam, Waffle House Marketing Manager. “It also allows our Associates, who serve their communities daily, to get in on the fun as many of the local restaurants plan their own celebrations.”

Waffle House launched National Waffle Week in 2001 to give Customers, fans and Associates a way to celebrate the love of waffles and the company’s history in an entertaining format.

This year Waffle House will conduct a Social Media Giveaway while promoting that good ol’ “Waffle Spirit” with a $100 gift card given away each day to a lucky participant. Daily, Customers will be able to share to social media their favorite Waffle House memory, nominate their favorite server, post a favorite Waffle House throwback photo, or answer a trivia question, just to name a few of the planned activities.

“The only way submissions can be counted is if participants use the official hashtag for the week, which is #waffleweek,” Beam says. “Our team will be looking for that hashtag, and each day’s winner will be selected randomly from the day’s entrants. The more times they participate, the more chances they will have to win.”

Waffle fanatics will be in great company whether they’re waffle traditionalists or flavor mavens. Either way, the Waffle House classic, sweet cream waffle drizzled with syrup, adorned with peanut butter or chocolate chips (or both), or sprinkled with pecans is sure to please! And don’t forget to try the limited-edition blueberry waffle while supplies last. No matter what you choose, Waffle House waffles remain a tasty treat that has withstood the test of time as a menu favorite, with 128 million waffles served last year alone.