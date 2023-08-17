Voting Begins for the First Ever ‘People’s Choice Country Awards’

Voting is now open and fans worldwide can vote for their favorite country music artists in the inaugural “People’s Choice Country Awards.” Fans can vote for nominees across 12 categories, including the night’s top honor, The People’s Artist of 2023.

Hosted by superstar country music group Little Big Town, the 2023 “People’s Choice Country Awards” will air live Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT simultaneously on NBC and Peacock from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. A limited number of show tickets and VIP packages are available now at Opry.com.

There are 12 award categories from People’s Artist of 2023, to Social Country Star of 2023. Leading in the nominations is Morgan Wallen with nine nominations. Those include The People’s Artist of 2023, The Male Artist of 2023, The Social Country Artist of 2023, The Song of 2023, The Collaboration Song of 2023, The Album of 2023, and two nominations for Music Video of 2023, and Concert Tour of 2023.

Voting for the 2023 “People’s Choice Country Awards” begins today and runs through Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Fans can vote online at www.votepcca.com. Additionally, votes cast on Turbo Tuesday, Aug. 22 (12:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET) will count twice.