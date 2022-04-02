Vote for Nashville Singer-Songwriter Lexie Hayden on MTV’s ‘Becoming a Popstar’

Voting is open for Nashville singer-songwriter Lexie Hayden as she competes as one of eight up-and-coming artists selected for MTV’s new competition series “Becoming a Popstar” with celebrity judges Joe Jonas, Becky G, and Sean Bankhead. Vote for Hayden’s “Sunshine” as your fan-favorite pick of the week to help Hayden and duet partner Amira Daugherty win the weekly challenge.

Viewers can vote for Hayden on TikTok by searching “#MTVPopstar” or any Program Search Terms such as (Becoming a Popstar, Becoming a Popstar Vote, #BecomingAPopstar, #BecomingAPopstarVote, and #MTVPopstarVote) to access the official voting page. Voting is open now until Tuesday, April 5 at 5 pm ET. Click HERE for a direct link to the official voting page.

Hayden is a fast-rising singer-songwriter with songs like “Pretty Damn Close” and “You Heard Right.” The Virginia native’s songs “Sad Songs” and “Somewhere Drinking” from her 2020 EP were selected for the Women of iHeartCountry radio show that aired on all 150+ iHeartCountry stations across the US. In 2020 Hayden also appeared on Phil Vassar’s series on Circle, “Phil Vassar’s Songs from the Cellar,” joining multi-platinum selling Vassar to perform her song “Relit Cigarette.” Recently, Hayden is a co-writer on Priscilla Block’s “My Bar” which premiered on country radio in January 2022 and is currently climbing the charts.

To keep up with Lexie Hayden be sure to visit LexieHayden.com.