Vote Derrick Henry the Week 4 FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry is among the nominees for FedEx Ground Player of the Week, for his Week 4 performance vs Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday.

DERRICK HENRY vs CINCINNATI BENGALS ON SUNDAY:

Totaled 122 rushing yards and one touchdown on 22 carries (5.5 avg.) and added one reception for 11 yards. He also completed a two-yard touchdown pass.

Early in the third quarter, he moved past Earl Campbell (8,574 rushing yards with the franchise) for second place on the franchise’s all-time rushing list. Since entering the NFL in 2016, Henry has 8,620 rushing yards and now trails only Eddie George (10,009) in team annals.

Became the seventh NFL player in the Super Bowl era (1966–present) to reach 8,000 rushing yards and 80 rushing touchdowns within his first eight seasons. The other players on the list are Eric Dickerson , Barry Sanders , Emmitt Smith , Shaun Alexander , LaDainian Tomlinson and Adrian Peterson .

, , , , and . Took a shotgun snap and completed a two-yard touchdown pass to tight end Josh Whyle with 10 seconds remaining in the first half. It was Henry’s third career touchdown pass in the regular season, and he has one additional touchdown pass in the postseason.

