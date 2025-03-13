Vondohlen Powers MTSU to 7-3 Win Over Belmont

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee defeated Belmont, 7-3, in Wednesday night’s matchup.



Middle Tennessee (10-6) settled into the game early with southpaw Cole Torbett on the mound in his first start of the year. He threw four innings, allowing just three hits and one run against the Bruins (4-13).

By the Numbers

1: Matt Wolfe hit his first career home run in the eighth inning.

5: Cole Torbett, Jonny Stevens, and Will Jenkins combined for just five hits on the day, striking out five.

8: Brett Vondohlen hit his conference-leading eighth home run of the year, a three-run shot to the opposite field.

