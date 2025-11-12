Volunteers Needed for Mentor Program

Williamson County still needs 70 tnAchieves mentors to help guide high school students through their senior year.

TnAchieves is the partnering organization to the TN Promise Scholarship and works to increase higher education opportunities for students. The program matches mentors with groups of 3-5 seniors, beginning in mid-November and running through the start of their college careers in the fall of 2026. Mentors will invest 12 hours per year, or one hour per month, in their students. All mentors will receive online training, a handbook and support from tnAchieves staff throughout the year.

Mentors will also work to prepare students for the transition from high school to college, ensuring the successful completion of milestones such as FAFSA and college applications. Mentors must be at least 21 years old and pass a background check. The application deadline to become a mentor is November 14.

To learn more about the mentoring program or to apply, visit the tnAchieves website .

Source: WCS

