Volunteers Needed for 19th Annual Little Harpeth River Cleanup

The Little Harpeth River winds through the City of Brentwood for more than 10 miles. The Brentwood Noon Rotary Club is organizing the 19th Annual Little Harpeth River Cleanup on Saturday, February 3, 2024, and help of all interested citizens is needed. Rotary is searching for civic groups, businesses, scout troops, neighborhood HOAs, or other interested citizens to help us clean portions of the Little Harpeth as it flows through Brentwood.

The Environmental Projects Committee of the Rotary Club has divided the river into 12 manageable sections. Groups will meet at the Brentwood Library (on the corner of Concord Road and Knox Valley Drive) at 8:00 a.m. to register for the cleanup that will begin at 9:00 a.m. A light breakfast will be provided. Trash bags, safety vests and trash removal gear will be provided by Keep Williamson Beautiful, and volunteers will have the rest of the morning and early afternoon to remove debris and collect unwanted trash along the riverbanks. Rotarians will be on hand to provide assistance and dispose of the trash at the end of the cleanup.

The Little Harpeth River has been an integral part of Brentwood since Native Americans settled around it thousands of years ago. Members of Rotary Club have been concerned about the health of the Little Harpeth River, so this effort began in 2006 and has continued each year since. This service project has a direct benefit to all Brentwood citizens as well as our neighbors downstream.

Interested volunteers should contact Patrick Wright at pwright@insbank.com.