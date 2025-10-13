Volunteers Hold Off Razorbacks in 34-31 Thriller

October 11, 2025 – Tennessee survived a furious Arkansas comeback to secure a 34-31 victory at Neyland Stadium before 101,915 fans. The Volunteers improved to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in conference play, while the Razorbacks fell to 2-4 and 0-2 in league action.

Offensive Balance Leads Tennessee

The Volunteers built a 27-17 lead through three quarters behind a balanced offensive attack. Joey Aguilar directed efficient scoring drives while DeSean Bishop provided explosive plays on the ground. Max Gilbert converted field goals of 37 and 50 yards, with the latter extending Tennessee’s advantage in the third quarter.

Quarterback Performance

Quarterback Comp/Att Yards TD INT Long Sacks Joey Aguilar (TEN) 16/25 221 1 0 42 0 Taylen Green (ARK) 21/31 256 2 0 30 5

Aguilar protected the football throughout, completing 64% of his passes without an interception. His connection with Braylon Staley accounted for 109 yards on six receptions. Tennessee’s offensive line surrendered zero sacks while Arkansas pressured Green five times.

Ground Game Dominance

Running Back Att Yards Avg TD Long DeSean Bishop (TEN) 14 146 10.4 1 32 Peyton Lewis (TEN) 8 33 4.1 2 7 Mike Washington (ARK) 19 131 6.9 1 38

Bishop’s 146-yard performance on just 14 carries proved decisive, averaging over 10 yards per attempt. Lewis added two short touchdown runs, including a critical third-quarter score that extended Tennessee’s lead to 27-17.

Late Drama

Arkansas stormed back in the fourth quarter with two touchdown passes from Green, cutting the deficit to 34-31 with 2:55 remaining. However, Aguilar’s 28-yard scramble and Lewis’s clock-killing runs allowed Tennessee to run out the final 2:55 and preserve the victory.

Tennessee’s defense forced three fumbles and recorded five sacks despite allowing 496 total yards. The Volunteers made critical stops in the red zone and controlled possession for 25:05 to limit Arkansas’s comeback opportunities.

