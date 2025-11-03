Volunteers Fall Short in Heartbreaking 33-27 Loss to Oklahoma

November 1, 2025 — The Tennessee Volunteers suffered a devastating 33-27 defeat to Oklahoma at Neyland Stadium, falling to 6-3 overall and 3-3 in SEC play before 101,915 fans. Costly turnovers and an inability to stop the run proved fatal despite a valiant fourth-quarter comeback attempt.

Aguilar’s Big Night Marred by Turnovers

Joey Aguilar delivered a monster passing performance for Tennessee, but two critical interceptions undermined the stellar effort.

Quarterback Comp-Att Yards TD INT Sacks Joey Aguilar (TEN) 29-45 393 3 2 4 John Mateer (OU) 19-29 159 0 1 3

Aguilar connected with Braylon Staley twice for touchdowns, including a 54-yard strike that gave Tennessee a brief 17-16 lead. He also hit Mike Matthews for a 15-yard score with 1:56 left that cut the deficit to 26-24.

However, his two interceptions set up Oklahoma field goals, and he lost a fumble that R Mason Thomas returned 71 yards for a touchdown that tied the game 7-7 in the first quarter.

Running Game Disappears

Tennessee’s ground attack never materialized, managing just 63 yards on 35 attempts for 1.8 yards per carry.

Running Back Attempts Yards Average Long TD DeSean Bishop (TEN) 12 38 3.2 16 0 Xavier Robinson (OU) 16 115 7.2 43 1

DeSean Bishop managed 38 yards but found little room against Oklahoma’s front seven. The lack of a running threat made Tennessee one-dimensional.

Oklahoma’s Xavier Robinson gashed the Volunteers for 115 yards and delivered the knockout blow with a 43-yard run in the final two minutes that set up the game-clinching touchdown.

Defense Can’t Make Final Stop

Tennessee’s defense held Oklahoma to 159 passing yards, with Edrees Farooq recording 10 tackles and two forced fumbles. Edwin Spillman’s fourth-quarter interception set up Tennessee’s late scoring drive.

However, the Volunteers surrendered 192 rushing yards and couldn’t prevent Robinson’s decisive 43-yard burst late in the fourth quarter.

Comeback Falls Short

Trailing 26-17 with 11 minutes left, Tennessee rallied. Aguilar hit Matthews for a touchdown to make it 26-24, but the onside kick failed. Robinson’s 43-yard run set up Mateer’s 1-yard touchdown that pushed Oklahoma’s lead to 33-24.

Gilbert’s 48-yard field goal cut it to 33-27 with 47 seconds remaining, but Oklahoma recovered the final onside kick to seal the victory.

