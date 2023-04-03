Volunteer to ‘Keep Nolensville Beautiful’ This Weekend

Join Nolensville Streetscapes and Public Spaces Advisory Committee for their “Keep Nolensville Beautiful” Clean Up starting on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Volunteers will gather at Town Hall at 8:00 a.m. and be assigned to public spaces and areas reported for cleanup within Town limits until 10:00 a.m.

The town will provide vests, pickers, and bags for clean ups. Individuals are encouraged to bring their own gloves.

Age 13 and up are welcome to attend. Children under 18 will need to have a parent or guardian with them and cannot be left unattended.

Other Keep Nolensville Beautiful Clean Up Dates:

– Saturday, May 13

– Saturday, June 3

Sign up here.