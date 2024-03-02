Volunteer State Virtual Academy Enrollment Opens for 2024-2025 School Year

Enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year is now open at Volunteer State Virtual Academy (VSVA), an online public school serving K-12th grade students throughout the state.

Staffed by state-licensed teachers, VSVA offers a personalized approach to learning and provides an online learning curriculum designed for students who need alternative pathways to education. Students have virtual and in-person social opportunities with their peers throughout the school year.

“Students choose Volunteer State Virtual Academy not only for its flexibility and personalized learning experiences but also for the opportunity to cultivate positive relationships with their teachers. In our virtual classrooms, students often find they can develop meaningful connections with educators who are dedicated to making all students future ready while providing support, guidance, and encouragement every step of the way,” said Stacy Smith, Executive Director of VSVA. “These strong teacher-student relationships contribute to a supportive learning environment where students feel valued, motivated, and empowered to excel academically.”

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including security, advanced courses, opportunities for career preparation and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. The VSVA online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment.

To learn more about VSVA and how to enroll, visit VSVA or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices – where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

VSVA curriculum is powered by Stride, Inc., an education leader with more than 20 years of experience delivering online education to students nationwide. Stride has worked with schools and districts across all 50 states to help develop local solutions to meet personalized online and blended learning goals.