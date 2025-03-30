Volunteer State Bank Rebrands as Volunteer Bank

Volunteer State Bank has rebranded as Volunteer Bank. Volunteer Bank has been a locally owned and headquartered financial provider since 1977.

“The rebrand is not the result of a merger or change in ownership, but rather a reflection of the bank’s commitment to the next 50 years—ensuring it remains a strong, independent, and community-focused financial partner for generations to come, states a press release.

The updated logo pays homage to Tennessee, with one of the arms of the “V” symbolizing the state’s shape, reinforcing Volunteer Bank’s pride in serving the region.

“For nearly 50 years, we have built relationships rooted in trust, service, and local decision-making,” said Tony Gregory, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Volunteer Bank. “As we evolve into Volunteer Bank, we do so with great respect for our history and an even greater vision for the future. We are thrilled to share our refreshed look with our Middle Tennessee neighbors.”

Over the coming weeks, customers will soon see the new Volunteer Bank branding across the bank’s branch locations, digital platforms, and in the cities served throughout Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Sumner, Robertson and Wilson counties.

“Middle Tennessee deserves a financial partner who leads with local expertise, serves with purpose and remains genuinely dedicated to giving back to the communities we call home,” Gregory added. “We are passionate about empowering our neighbors to succeed—a commitment we call ‘The Home State Advantage’.”

