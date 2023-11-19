Volunteer State Bank Provides Donation and Awareness Campaign to Benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Volunteer State Bank delivered its support to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society by gifting funds to help fund research and treatment for blood cancers. The bank also aligned an awareness campaign with its Halloween festivities to generate a deeper purpose and greater outreach for this cause. The collaboration between Volunteer State Bank and Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is a testament to the power of community involvement and collective action. This partnership emphasizes the commitment of each organization to both help build a community of people who are dedicated to supporting their local neighbors and help find a cure for those affected by these diseases.

“By joining efforts with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, we strengthen the impact we can help provide on the lives of others— including our own team members that have been directly affected by blood cancer. Volunteer State Bank is always proud to put community first and be a valuable resource for our local communities in Middle Tennessee,” stated Tony Gregory, chairman, president, chief executive officer at Volunteer state Bank. “This partnership serves as an example of the good that can be accomplished when businesses and nonprofits work hand in hand towards a common goal.”

Through fundraising efforts, educational outreach, and advocacy initiatives, both organizations are working to increase awareness and understanding of these diseases and provide support and resources to patients and their families.

“Volunteer State Bank is a beacon in our community and their generosity directly supports our mission to develop cutting-edge treatments, offer crucial resources to patients and families on their blood cancer journeys and advocate for healthcare that any patient can access and afford,” said Tori Duncan, campaign development manager for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

About Volunteer State Bank

Volunteer State Bank is a privately owned, Tennessee-based community bank with over $1 billion in assets. Founded in 1977, Volunteer State Bank operates 13 full-service branches throughout Middle Tennessee in Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties. Volunteer State Bank offers a variety of banking products and services that deliver an enhanced banking experience, for consumers and businesses, throughout each stage of the financial journey. For additional information on products, locations, and hours of operation, please visit www.volstatebank.com.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

LLS is the only organization featured in the nonprofit category on both Fast Company’s 2022 Brands That Matter list and the 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators list. LLS stands out among brands around the world for its relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and mission impact. For additional information, visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Contact the local TN-AL LLS Region, email tori.duncan@lls.org.