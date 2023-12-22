Volunteer State Bank Keeps Holiday Tradition Alive, Serves 46 Children

Volunteer State Bank continued its annual tradition of partnering with the Salvation Army and adopting Christmas Angels from the nonprofit’s Angel Tree Program to commemorate the bank’s 46-years serving Middle Tennessee communities.

This holiday season, the bank’s team fulfilled the wish lists of 46 children to help ensure they, along with their parents or guardians, experience the joy and magic of the season.

The bank-wide initiative served children in Davidson, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson Counties.