Volunteer State Bank Expands Leadership Team to Support Growth Strategy

Volunteer State Bank welcomes Michael Williams, Cole Hodges and Jason Surratt to its leadership team. These additions serve to support the bank’s growth strategies and expand and strengthen its commitment to the customers and communities served.

“I am delighted to welcome these exceptional individuals to our leadership team. They each possess a wealth of knowledge and accomplishments that align seamlessly with the bank’s strategic vision,” stated Tony Gregory, chairman, president and chief executive officer for Volunteer State Bank. “As we strive to expand our market presence and solidify our standing as the premier community bank in Middle Tennessee, their contributions will be invaluable.”

Williams is appointed senior vice president, Williamson County market president, and brings 22 years of financial experience,18 of which have been devoted to the commercial banking sector. Williams’ advanced leadership aptitudes, displayed in effectively managing large teams and fostering long-term client relationships, are poised to support the bank’s growth and advancement in the Williamson/Davidson County footprint. Most recently, Williams served as the regional market president at United Community Bank, and prior was head of private banking for InsBank. He is a distinguished alumnus of Maryville College and the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin. Williams holds a deep commitment to serving his community and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Boys and Girls Club of South-Central Tennessee, in addition to his previous board roles with Interfaith Dental Clinic, Franklin Breakfast Rotary, Columbia Breakfast Rotary and Leadership Brentwood.

Hodges is named senior vice president, relationship manager for Williamson County. In his 20-year career in the banking industry, Hodges has excelled at developing and managing diverse loan and deposit portfolios that include consumer, small business, non-profit, commercial and construction. Most recently, Hodges served as senior vice president, senior relationship manager at FirstBank. He holds a degree from the University of Mississippi, as well as the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. Hodges joined the Board of Directors for Junior Achievement of Middle Tennessee in 2020, a position he still holds. For the past five years, he has served as the golf committee chair for Bridges Domestic Violence Center of Williamson County and is a graduate of Leadership Brentwood and Leadership Franklin.

Surratt is appointed senior vice president, Smyrna city president, an expanding new market in Rutherford County for Volunteer State Bank. Surratt, an accomplished senior commercial lender, has worked in the financial industry for over 23 years and holds extensive experience cultivating client relationships, analyzing financial statements, mitigating risks and leading cross-functional teams. He recently served as senior vice president, senior commercial lender at FirstBank. Surratt earned a bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University and has maintained his staunch dedication to the area through various leadership roles with civic and non-profit groups. Surratt currently serves on the board for the YMCA of North Rutherford County, where he has contributed in numerous capacities over the last 15 years. During this time, he’s also remained active with the Rotary Club of Smyrna, most recently serving as president of the organization. Surratt served as a diplomat for the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce and is a graduate of Leadership Rutherford and current council member and chair-elect.