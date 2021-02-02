Volunteer Jam Rescheduled to August

David Corlew and Associates announced this year’s Volunteer Jam will be rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns. The 2021 Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels, previously scheduled for February 22, will now take place Wednesday, August 18 at 7:00 p.m. C/T at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

“As much as we are disappointed that we have to move the Volunteer Jam, we appreciate the fans sticking with us,” explains Daniels’ longtime manager David Corlew. “We want to make sure everyone stays safe.”

Six additional talents will join the Jam this August. Randy Travis, Chris Young, Michael W. Smith, Lorrie Morgan, Exile and rising Nashville star Anthony Castagna have been added to the previously announced lineup.

The salute to the late Charlie Daniels will also include performances by The Marshall Tucker Band, ALABAMA, Ricky Skaggs, Trace Adkins, Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers, Cece Winans, Gretchen Wilson, Cowboy Troy, Delbert McClinton, Keb’ Mo’, The Outlaws, 38 Special, Junior Brown, The Allman Betts Band, Cedric Burnside, Jenny Tolman, the Atlanta Rhythm Section, Travis Denning, Mickey Gilley, Johnny Lee, Rhett Akins, Scooter Brown Band, The SteelDrivers, Pure Prairie League and comedian Dusty Slay. Daniels’ longtime band, The Charlie Daniels Band, will also perform to honor its legendary frontman.

“It is such an honor to be part of such an amazing project in our great city of Nashville, showcasing not only wonderful country music but more importantly, celebrating the lifelong vision of a man like Charlie Daniels,” says Outback Presents Director of Production David Lower. “He was one of the largest personalities in country music, and used his voice to not only to bring country artists together spreading great music around the world, but also to champion so many great humanitarian causes during his lifetime – especially the military and its selfless members who often are neglected and forgotten when they come back from their time serving. I look forward to being part of the great tradition of the Volunteer Jam this year, and hopefully into the future.”

The 2021 Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels is produced by Outback Presents in association with David Corlew and Associates and Conway Entertainment Group.

Tickets are on sale now via ticketmaster.com and the Bridgestone Arena box office. Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled date.

The Charlie Daniels Band performed the first Volunteer Jam on October 4, 1974, at the War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, marking the beginning of a tradition. Over the Jam’s four-decade history, Daniels and his band played alongside superstar guests including Ted Nugent, The Allman Brothers Band, The Marshall Tucker Band, Billy Joel, Garth Brooks, Billy Ray Cyrus, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Tammy Wynette, Roy Acuff, Carl Perkins, ALABAMA, Don Henley, Barefoot Jerry and more.