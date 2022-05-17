Voluntary Recall Issued of Specific Varieties of SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies, and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies

By
Source Staff
-
Skittles-
Skittles-

From FDA.gov

Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC announced a voluntary recall of specific varieties of SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies, and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies due to the potential presence of a very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag. We received reports from consumers alerting us to this matter and are not aware of any illnesses to date.

Products were manufactured by a third party and distributed in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The products subject to this recall in the U.S. include SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies, and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies are described in the table below. On the back of the package is a 10-digit manufacturing code; the first three digits in this code will indicate implicated product as described in the table below:

Item Number Pictures Description UPC Code (first 3 digits)
10188298 See image below STARBURST® Gummies Original Share Size 3.5oz 10022000253092 136, 139, 140
10195414
10220867		 See image below STARBURST® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8oz 10022000253818
00022000284648
10188301 See image below STARBURST® Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5oz 10022000253122 134,135, 137-142
10195413
10220796
10195750		 See image below STARBURST® Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8oz 10022000253801
00022000284617
10022000259384		 134,135, 137-142
10220865 See image below STARBURST® Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8oz 00022000284624 135, 138, 139
10222236
10136761
10222238		 See image below LIFE SAVERS® Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22oz 10022000285277
10019000083422
10022000285291		 136, 139
10081699
10195012		 See image below LIFE SAVERS® Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz 10019000083446
10022000244502		 136 – 138, 140, 147, 149 – 152
10195000
10195014
10095001		 See image below LIFE SAVERS® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180g 10022000242058
10022000244533
00019000170491		 132-134, 139-140, 144-147, 149, 151, 152, 201
10224068
10228324
10229828		 See image below SKITTLES® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz 10022000285956
00022000286727
10022000287363		 139 – 218
10229823
10230187		 See image below SKITTLES® Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12oz 10022000287325
00022000287434		 139 – 218
10224070
10228325
10229830		 See image below SKITTLES® Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz 10022000285970
00022000286734
10022000287387		 138 – 218
10229825
10230290		 See image below SKITTLES® Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12oz 10022000287349
00022000287441		 138 – 218
10240169
10242246
10240168		 See image below SKITTLES® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz 10022000289749
00022000291073
00022000289735		 204 – 218

Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC will work with retailers to remove recalled products from store shelves. If consumers believe they have purchased a recalled item, they should dispose of the product and not consume it. Consumers with questions can contact the company by calling 1-800-651-2564 or by visiting https://www.mars.com/contact-usExternal Link Disclaimer.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here