Vols Welcome Ohio State Transfer Felix Okpara

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – University of Tennessee head men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes announced Thursday the signing of forward Felix Okpara, a transfer from Ohio State.

One of the nation’s premier rim protectors, Okpara will join the Volunteers in 2024-25 with two years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

“We are thrilled to have Felix join us here on Rocky Top. He comes from a great family and is an exceptional teammate whose primary goal is to win,” Barnes said. “Felix is an elite shot blocker, high-level defender and terrific rebounder. He possesses the ability to score in the low post, as well as play on the perimeter. A mobile athlete with excellent length who creates space offensively, Felix is a constant threat to get to the rim for a lob. We will do everything we can to help him further develop all aspects of his game.”

A 6-foot-11, 235-pounder, Okpara comes to Tennessee after two seasons at Ohio State. There, he played in 70 games and made 45 starts, while averaging 5.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per contest.

Okpara shot an outstanding 58.6 percent from the field throughout his tenure as a Buckeye, during which he scored in double figures 12 times, grabbed double-digit rebounds seven times, blocked three-plus shots 19 times and compiled two double-doubles.

The Lagos, Nigeria, native started in 34 of his 35 appearances as a sophomore in 2023-24. Okpara registered 6.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. He shot 58.6 percent from the floor on the season.

