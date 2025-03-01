Vols Tickets On Sale Now For 2025 Aflac Kickoff Game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tickets to the season-opening Aflac Kickoff Game featuring Tennessee and Syracuse on Aug. 30 in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium are on sale now at AllVols.com.

A kickoff time will be announced at a later date. The game will be televised by either ABC or ESPN. For a listing of Tennessee ticket sections, view here.

The contest will be the fourth between the two institutions and first since 2001. The Volunteers lead the all-time series 3-0, including a 33-9 victory in the most recent matchup.

Tennessee is making its third Kickoff Game appearance in Atlanta. The Vols defeated NC State, 35-21, in 2012 and then won a double-overtime thriller, 42-41, against Georgia Tech in 2017.

Syracuse vs. Tennessee will be the first of two ACC vs. SEC matchups during the 2025 Kickoff Series, preceding the Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina game scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 31.

The Vols are coming off a 10-win, College Football Playoff campaign under head coach Josh Heupel , who enters his fifth season at the helm. Tennessee finished No. 8 in the Coaches poll and boasted the SEC’s top rushing offense alongside one of the nation’s top defenses. The Vols have embarked on the program’s best three-year stretch since winning 30 games from 1998-2000.

Vol Nation made a strong statement in last season’s neutral site victory in the Duke’s Mayo Classic. A total of 72,730 fans watched Tennessee beat NC State, 51-10, in Charlotte.

