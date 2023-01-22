Vols Tame Tigers in Baton Rouge

FINAL:

Tennessee – 77

LSU – 56

BATON ROUGE, La. – Tennessee came calling Baton Rouge as they traveled to Louisiana to take on The LSU Tigers. They had a little more help in this one with the return of Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key. However, they would be without Uros Plavsic who had become ill.

This game has been a hotly contested, sneaky rivalry over the past few years. These programs know that and both were ready to go out the gate, as they quicky jumped out to seven and six points each in under two minutes. Then both teams went cold as The Vols did not score for three minutes and The Tigers nearly five and not from the floor for nine. Tennessee used this extended offensive lapse from LSU to build a small lead that they would continue to grow for the rest of the half. Josiah-Jordan James was playing lights-out on both ends of the floor while Julian Philips looked comfortable and efficient, playing well for the second game in a row.

LSU found themselves on another scoring drought that broke just before the halftime buzzer sounded. Tennessee took advantage once again and went on a 15-5 run to close the half and head to the breakroom up 39-22. James was leading all scorers with ten points while shooting over 50% from the floor.

LSU found a little more offensive consistency early in the second, but The Vols were on fire. They were getting great looks and finishing when they got them. At the 12:00 mark Tennessee had hit seven of their last eight shots. James continued to make just about every shot he put up leading the charge in what had become a blowout in Baton Rouge. The Tigers even tipped in a bucket for the Vols.

The stretch run in this game felt more like a formality as Tennessee jumped out in front and never looked back, winning by a final score of 77-56.

Josiah-Jordan James led all scorers with 22 points, while KJ Williams led LSU with 16. James also led all players in rebounds with seven, while Jalen Reed led The Tigers with five. Zakai Zeigler led all players with ten assists, and Justice Williams led LSU with four.

This is what Josiah-Jordan James, had to say post-game via Vol_Hoops on Twitter:

“We just tried to match their physicality and get out and run.” Jo’s got the walk-off interview after a season-high 22 pts pic.twitter.com/zhsDird7ix — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) January 21, 2023

Tennessee’s next game is against Georgia at home at 6:00pm on Wednesday.