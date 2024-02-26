Vols Take Down Texas A&M, 86-51



KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team dominated the final 25 minutes Saturday night at Food City Center to defeat Texas A&M, 86-51, and give head coach Rick Barnes the 800th victory of his illustrious career.

Fifth-ranked Tennessee (21-6, 11-3 SEC) got a game-best 24 points, including 15 in the second half, from fifth-year guard Dalton Knecht in front of a sold-out, over-capacity crowd of 22,322.

To eclipse 20 points for the eighth time in the last 13 games, Knecht shot 7-of-14 from the field, 4-of-9 beyond the arc and 6-of-7 at the stripe. He added seven rebounds in the triumph.

Junior forward Jonas Aidoo logged his eighth double-double of the season with 18 points and a game-best 14 rebounds, becoming the first Volunteer with that line since March 21, 2014. He finished 9-of-14 from the floor and led all players with three blocks. Sophomore forward Tobe Awaka notched 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting to go along with six rebounds.

Junior guard Zakai Zeigler turned in a dazzling line of nine points, a career-high nine rebounds, a career-high 14 assists and zero turnovers. No other Division I player in at least the last 19 seasons (2005-24) has recorded such a line. The Long Island, N.Y., native also became just the sixth Power Six player—two are Volunteers—with 14-plus assists and no giveaways during that time, as well as tied for the sixth-most assists in a single game in Tennessee history.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News