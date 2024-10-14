Vols Take Down Gators In Overtime

The Checker Neyland crowd was electric, and the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers delivered a performance to match, clawing back from the brink to stun the Florida Gators 23-17 in a heart-stopping overtime classic!

Down 10-0 and looking dead in the water midway through the third, the Vols found their spark. Dylan Sampson erupted for three touchdowns, including the walk-off dagger in OT that sent 101,915 orange-clad faithful into absolute pandemonium.

Florida thought they’d stolen the Vols’ thunder, knotting it up at 17 with just 29 ticks left. But Tennessee wasn’t about to let this SEC slugfest slip away. The Gators came up empty to start overtime, and Sampson made them pay, punching in the game-winner to cap an unforgettable night on Rocky Top.

This instant classic marks Tennessee’s first walk-off victory since shocking No. 3 Alabama last October. The Vols improve to 5-1 (2-1 SEC), while Florida falls to 3-3 (1-2 SEC).

Source: UT Sports

