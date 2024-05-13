Vols Take 2 Out of 3 at Vanderbilt

With this weekend’s series win in Nashville, the Big Orange continued its recent run of success against their in-state rival. Tennessee has now won back-to-back series at Vanderbilt for the first time since winning three series in a row in 1990, 1993 and 1995.

Top-Ranked Vols Rally Late to Win Series Opener on West End

NASHVILLE, Tenn. May 10, 2024 – A go-ahead two-run homer from Kavares Tears kick-started a decisive five-run eighth inning for top-ranked Tennessee as it erased a late deficit to win Friday night’s series opener at No. 25/NR Vanderbilt, 8-4, at Hawkins Field in Nashville.

Moore’s Five RBIs Power #1 Vols to 7-6 Victory Over #25 Vandy

May 11, 2024 – No. 1/1 Tennessee battled throughout the afternoon and eventually came out on top to earn a gritty 7-6 victory at No. 25/NR Vanderbilt on Saturday at Hawkins Field, securing its eighth straight series win in the process.

#1 Vols Drop Series Finale at #25 Vanderbilt

May 12, 2024 – No. 1/1 Tennessee struggled at the plate in a 3-0 loss to No. 25/NR Vanderbilt in Sunday’s series finale at Hawkins Field in Nashville.

The Commodores were able to avoid being swept for the second straight time at home against the Volunteers thanks in large part to a pair of impressive pitching performances from JD Thompson and Devin Futrell, who stymied UT’s lineup throughout the afternoon.

Source: UT Sports

