Tennessee baseball makes history by advancing to the MCWS championship series for the first time since 1951, beating No. 6/9 Florida State 7-2.

This marks the first 3-0 start in MCWS history and sets a program record for wins in a single season with 58.

The team also becomes the first in NCAA Division I history to have five players with 20 or more home runs in one season.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email