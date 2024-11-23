Vols Ranked #11 In Nov. 19 College Football Playoff Rankings

Tennessee football is ranked No. 11 in the Nov. 19 College Football Playoff Committee Rankings unveiled Tuesday night on ESPN.

The Volunteers (8-2, 5-2 SEC) are one of eight SEC teams in the rankings, joining No. 3 Texas, No. 7 Alabama, No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 10 Georgia, No. 15 Texas A&M, No. 18 South Carolina and No. 23 Missouri.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 19)

1. Oregon (11-0)

2. Ohio State (9-1)

3. Texas (9-1)

4. Penn State (9-1)

5. Indiana (10-0)

6. Notre Dame (9-1)

7. Alabama (8-2)

8. Miami (9-1)

9. Ole Miss (8-2)

10. Georgia (8-2)

11. Tennessee (8-2)

12. Boise State (9-1)

13. SMU (9-1)

14. BYU (9-1)

15. Texas A&M (8-2)

16. Colorado (8-2)

17. Clemson (8-2)

18. South Carolina (7-3)

19. Army (9-0)

20. Tulane (9-2)

21. Arizona State (8-2)

22. Iowa State (8-2)

23. Missouri (7-3)

24. UNLV (8-2)

25. Illinois (7-3)

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News ​

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email