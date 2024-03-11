Vols Rally In Series Finale to Complete Sweep of Illinois

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – March 10, 2024 – No. 7/8 Tennessee rallied to complete the sweep of Illinois after falling behind 3-0 in Sunday’s series finale at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Clutch home runs from Hunter Ensley , Blake Burke and Robin Villeneuve , combined with a stellar relief outing from Nate Snead , helped the Volunteers battle back and extend their winning streak to 15 games.

UP NEXT: Tennessee closes out its 15-game homestand with a midweek matchup against Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday night before hitting the road to open SEC play at Alabama next weekend.

Source: UT Sports

