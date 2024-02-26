Vols One-Hit UAlbany to Finish Off Sweep & Cap Undefeated Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – February 25, 2024 – No. 7/9 Tennessee capped an undefeated week with a complete performance in Sunday’s 12-0 run-rule victory over UAlbany to finish off the series sweep at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

For the second time this week, UT’s pitching staff allowed just a single hit. The Vols (7-1) used five different pitchers on the day to post their second shutout of the season.

Zander Sechrist got Tennessee off to a great start with three strikeouts in two scoreless innings before handing the ball off to sophomore right hander Nate Snead, who also struck out three in 2.2 shutout hitless innings to earn his second win of the year.

Kirby Connell, Andrew Behnke and Derek Schaefer combined to pitch the final 2.1 innings to preserve the shutout. UT’s relief pitchers retired the first 13 batters they faced and 15 of 16 overall in the game.

Source: UT Sports

