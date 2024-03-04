Vols Notch 81-74 Comeback Win at Alabama



TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – After its early 11-point lead become a seven-point second-half deficit Saturday night at No. 14/13 Alabama, the University of Tennessee men’s basketball team stormed back to claim its second top-15 win of the week with an 81-74 triumph.

In a matchup of the conference’s co-lead, fourth-ranked Tennessee (23-6, 13-3 SEC) got a team-best 18 points from junior guard Zakai Zeigler at a sold-out Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide had won 16 straight SEC games in the building, which held College GameDay earlier in the afternoon for the first time ever.

Zeigler scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and co-paced Tennessee with four assists in the game. Fifth-year guard Dalton Knecht tallied 13 points, his second-lowest total in SEC play, as he battled foul trouble, but hit a key jump-shot with 2:30 left to triple the lead.

Junior forward Jonas Aidoo , who played only 23 minutes after committing two fouls in the first five minutes of the contest, finished with 12 points—all but two came in the second half—and seven rebounds.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News