Vols Network Announce 2025 Softball TV Schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – ESPN and the Southeastern Conference announced the 2025 SEC softball TV schedule and network designations Wednesday. Nine Tennessee games will be televised on the ESPN family of networks during the regular season.

SEC Network will broadcast six Lady Vols games, including the entire series against Arkansas in Knoxville, March 22-24. ESPNU will air two games, starting with an April 11 matchup at Texas. The network will also cover Tennessee’s midweek contest against Clemson on April 22.

One game will be televised on ESPN – the Lady Vols’ April 12 game at Texas.

The remainder of Tennessee’s home and away SEC games, as well as its remaining home nonconference matchups, will be streamed on SEC Network+ and the ESPN app. Live stream links for each contest will be posted on the Tennessee softball schedule page when available.

Below is the complete list of Tennessee’s televised games for the 2025 season. All times are Eastern:

Saturday, March 22 – Arkansas – 5:30 p.m. – SEC Network

Sunday, March 23 – Arkansas – Noon – SEC Network

Monday, March 24 – Arkansas – 7 p.m. – SEC Network

Friday, April 4 – Mississippi State – 6 p.m. – SEC Network

Saturday, April 5 – Mississippi State – 4 p.m. – SEC Network

Friday, April 11 – at Texas – 9 p.m. – ESPNU

Saturday, April 12 – at Texas – 6 p.m. – ESPN

Tuesday, April 22 – Clemson – 6 p.m. – ESPNU

Saturday, May 3 – Texas A&M – 4 p.m. – SEC Network

Source: UT Sports

