Vols Light Up Govs Going Into Christmas Break and SEC Play

FINAL:

Tennessee – 86

Austin Peay – 44

KNOXVILLE Tenn. – The Tennessee Volunteers welcomed the in-state Austin Peay Governors to Thompson-Boling Arena Wednesday night one week before SEC play begins for Tennessee against Ole Miss. While The Vols were, no doubt, favorites in this game, it was still important to see a response from this squad coming off a tough loss against Arizona on the road. The Vols continue to be rated as the number one team in defensive efficiency by KenPom as well as hold the number one spot in the nation in offensive rebounding.

Tennessee would once again be without Josiah Jordan-James, but early on it did not matter as The Vols’ defense was suffocating the Governors; helping The Vols to build up to a 39-9 lead with five minutes to play in the first half. At the end of the half Tennessee would go to the locker room up 52-22 on the back of doubling Austin Peay in rebounds on both ends of the floor as well as points in the paint. Santiago Vescovi ended the half 4-4 from the field, all three pointers, for 12 points which led all scorers.

The second half was more of the same for The Vols. Olivier Nkamhoua surpassed Vescovi for the lead in points and at the 12:00 mark was shooting 90% for 20 points. Tennessee consistently looked to Nkamhoua under the rim for points and after a 13-0 run built their lead up to 77-32. Vescovi continued to be perfect from three-point range in the game going 5/5 after struggling against Arizona.

After two halves of dominant basketball, The Vols get to enjoy Christmas coming off an 86-44 win. Olivier Nkamhoua led all scorers with 20. Sean Durugordon and Elijah Hutchins-Everett led Austin Peay with 11 each.

This is what Tennessee Head Coach, Rick Barnes, had to say post-game on The Vol Network after his 100th home win at Tennessee:

“Really proud of our guys because this was a tough game… I think our guys gave AP the utmost respect… They’re a good team, and we played really well.”

“Overall, it might have been our most complete effort…this break here I think will help a couple different guys that need rest.”

“Really happy for Santi…you could tell he was locked in tonight.”

Tennessee’s next game is against Ole Miss on the road in Oxford at 4:00pm on Wednesday.