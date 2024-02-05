Vols Knock Off Kentucky at Rupp Arena



LEXINGTON, Ky. – February 3, 2024 – For the second time in program history, the University of Tennessee men’s basketball team won on the road in a matchup of AP top-10 teams, as it earned a 103-92 victory Saturday night over No. 10/8 Kentucky.

Behind a co-career-best 26-point, career-high 13-assist double-double from junior guard Zakai Zeigler and a career-best 26 points from fifth-year guard Josiah-Jordan James, fifth-ranked Tennessee (16-5, 6-3 SEC) claimed a wire-to-wire triumph over the Wildcats at Rupp Arena. The win moved head coach Rick Barnes to 7-1 against AP top-10 Kentucky teams in his nine-year tenure at Tennessee.

Full Story: UT Sports

More Sports News