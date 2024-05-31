Vols Kickoff Times, Networks Unveiled For First Two Home Football Games

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. – Game times and networks for Tennessee football’s first two home games against Chattanooga and Kent State were unveiled Thursday afternoon as part of SEC Spring Meetings at the Sandestin Hilton.

The Volunteers open their 128th campaign against Chattanooga on Aug. 31 at 12:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network. Two weeks later on Sept. 14, Tennessee welcomes Kent State to Neyland Stadium for a 7:45 p.m. ET kickoff on SEC Network.

It was previously announced that the Duke’s Mayo Classic featuring the Vols and NC State on Sept. 7 is slated for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

Tennessee enters its fourth season under the direction of head coach Josh Heupel, who has won 27 games and owns a .692 winning percentage, which is the second-highest by a Vol coach in the last five decades. UT has secured back-to-back top-20 poll finishes for the first time in two decades, culminating with January’s shutout of Big Ten West champion Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.

Season tickets are sold out for the second straight season, a year after the Vols led the SEC in accumulated attendance (713,405) and average attendance (101,915). Fans interested in purchasing future new season tickets can fill out the 2025 season ticket interest form.

Source: UT Sports

