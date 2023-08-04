Vols Jacob Warren Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

ATLANTA – For the second consecutive season, Tennessee tight end Jacob Warren was named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list, as announced by the Wuerffel Foundation on Thursday.

Warren is one of 110 student-athletes in contention for College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service.

Named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy was established in 2005 and honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world.

A member of the National College Football Awards Association, the Wuerffel Trophy is presented annually to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field. It is the first major award honoring the character of service to others.

Warren is a four-year letterwinner and hometown kid that has developed into one of the SEC’s top tight ends. His growth at UT has gone beyond just the playing field as the Farragut High School graduate has developed into a team-leader and is on the Vols’ leadership council.

Warren has been a standout in the classroom since the moment he stepped on campus, earning his undergraduate degree in kinesiology in 2021, and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in agricultural leadership, education and communication. The Knoxville native has been named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll a record five times and was also named to the SEC Community Service Team and the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team in 2022. Warren was tabbed a 2023 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee earlier this summer, as well.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 2 and finalists will be announced on Nov. 28. The formal announcement of the 2023 recipient is scheduled to be made on Dec. 7 or Dec. 8 during The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN, and the presentation of the 2023 Wuerffel Trophy will take place on Feb. 17, 2024, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.

The see the complete 2023 Wuerffel Trophy watch list or learn more about the award, click HERE.

2023 Tennessee Football Preseason Honors

Sr. DE Tyler Baron

All-SEC Fourth Team (Athlon)

Sr. LB Aaron Beasley

All-SEC Third Team (Athlon)

Sr. OL Cooper Mays

All-SEC Third Team (Media)

All-SEC Fourth Team (Athlon, Phil Steele)

Sr. WR Bru McCoy

All-SEC Second Team (Athlon, Media, Phil Steele)

Sr. QB Joe Milton III

Maxwell Award Watch List

All-SEC Third Team (Media, Phil Steele)

Sr. OL Javontez Spraggins

All-SEC Third Team (Media)

R-Sr. TE Jacob Warren

Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Nominee

So. WR Squirrel White

All-SEC Fourth Team (Athlon)

Sr. RS Dee Williams

All-American Fourth Team (Phil Steele)

All-SEC Third Team (Athlon, Phil Steele)

Jr. RB Jaylen Wright

All-SEC Fourth Team (Athlon)

Source: UT Sports

MORE SPORTS NEWS