Vols Fall to South Carolina, 63-59



KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – January 30, 2024 – The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team dropped a 63-59 decision Tuesday night against South Carolina at Food City Center.

Fifth-year guard Dalton Knecht scored a game-best 31 points, his fourth time reaching that mark in the last five outings, for fifth-ranked Tennessee (15-5, 5-2 SEC) in the setback.

Up next for the Volunteers is a top-10 clash Saturday at 8: 30 p.m. in Lexington, Ky., as they take on No. 10/8 Kentucky, live on ESPN from Rupp Arena.

Full Story: UT Sports

