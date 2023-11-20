Vols Fall to #1 Georgia 38-10



KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 18 Tennessee jumped on top of No. 1 Georgia early, but the unbeaten Bulldogs bounced back to claim a 38-10 victory over the Vols at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

With a 12th-consecutive home sellout crowd of 101,915 looking on, UT (7-4, 3-4 SEC) saw its 14-game home winning streak come to an end. UGA, which was the last team to defeat the Big Orange on its own field back on Nov. 13, 2021, improved to 11-0 overall and 8-0 in league play.

Running back Jaylen Wright led Tennessee offensively, racking up 90 yards and a touchdown on only nine carries. Senior cornerback Doneiko Slaughter paced the Vol defense, registering a career-high 11 tackles, including a personal-best eight solo stops. Linebacker Aaron Beasley was in on nine tackles, including his third recorded sack of the campaign.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News