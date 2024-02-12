Vols Drop Road Decision at Texas A&M



BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – February 10, 2024, The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team fell, 85-69, Saturday night at Texas A&M.

Sixth-ranked Tennessee (17-6, 7-3 SEC) could not weather an early long-range shooting onslaught by the Aggies and climb back at Reed Arena. Fifth-year guard Dalton Knecht paced the Volunteers with 22 points in the setback, marking his eighth time posting 20-plus in the last nine contests.

Zeigler finished with 15 points, a career-high-tying six rebounds, a team-best six assists and a game-leading four steals. The Long Island, N.Y., native played all 40 minutes, becoming the first Tennessee player to do so in 2023-24.

Graduate student guard Tyrece Radford led all scorers with 27 points for the Aggies, adding five rebounds and five assists. Taylor totaled 25 points and a game-high seven assists, finishing 5-of-11 from deep after connecting on each of his first five attempts.

Sophomore forward Solomon Washington notched 11 points, while senior forward Andersson Garcia scored six points and pulled down 17 rebounds, including nine on the offensive end, to pace all players.

The Volunteers had a 13-5 edge in points off turnovers and an 18-4 ledger in fast-break points. They also limited the Aggies to just three 3-point makes on their final 16 tries, but the hot start proved too much to overcome.

