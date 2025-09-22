Vols Dominate UAB in 56-24 Rout

September 20, 2025 — Tennessee put on an offensive clinic at Neyland Stadium, overwhelming UAB 56-24 in front of 101,915 fans. The Volunteers (3-1, 0-1) bounced back from their conference loss with a commanding performance that saw them score touchdowns on six of their first seven possessions.

First Half Explosion

The Vols wasted no time asserting dominance, racing to a 42-7 halftime lead. Tennessee’s offense clicked on all cylinders early, with explosive plays setting the tone throughout the opening half.

Quarterback Performance

Quarterback Comp-Att Yards TD INT Long Joey Aguilar (TEN) 15-22 218 3 1 39 Jalen Kitna (UAB) 38-51 364 2 1 61

Aguilar efficiently managed the game for Tennessee, spreading the ball to multiple receivers while the Volunteers built their substantial lead. Kitna compiled impressive passing numbers for UAB (2-2, 0-1) but the Blazers couldn’t overcome early deficits and critical turnovers.

Balanced Ground Attack

Tennessee’s rushing attack proved unstoppable, accumulating 235 yards on 43 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground. The Vols controlled possession and wore down UAB’s defense with their physical running game.

Running Back Stats

Running Back Att Yards TD Long Avg Peyton Lewis (TEN) 11 81 1 32 7.4 DeSean Bishop (TEN) 9 59 2 19 6.6 Star Thomas (TEN) 9 51 1 21 5.7 Isaiah Jacobs (UAB) 6 19 1 6 3.2

Lewis and Bishop combined for three rushing touchdowns, while Thomas added another score through the air. UAB’s ground game struggled mightily, managing just 23 total yards on 19 attempts.

Defensive Dominance

The Volunteers’ defense forced two turnovers and held UAB to minimal success on third down (5-of-15). Boo Carter led Tennessee with nine total tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack. The Vols sacked Kitna three times and consistently pressured UAB’s passing game.

Game Flow

Tennessee scored on its opening drive and never looked back, building leads of 21-0 after one quarter and 42-7 at halftime. Though UAB managed garbage-time scores in the second half, the outcome was never in doubt. The Vols’ defense even added a touchdown when Kaleb Beasley returned a fumble 23 yards for a score in the third quarter.

The victory keeps Tennessee in contention as they navigate their schedule, while UAB drops to .500 on the season with work to do on both sides of the ball.

