Vols Dominate Mocs In Season Opener, 69-3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 15 Tennessee scored on its first seven possessions and rolled up 718 yards of total offense, cruising past Chattanooga, 69-3, on Saturday afternoon in the 2024 season opener at Neyland Stadium.

Playing in front of a sell-out crowd of 101,915, the Vols scored on 10 of their 13 offensive possessions, producing touchdowns on eight of them. They finished with 414 yards through the air and another 304 on the ground, tying for the second-highest total yardage number in program history.

Additionally, Tennessee’s 69 points were the second-most points scored in the modern era (1937-present), and the 66-point margin of victory was the third-highest of the modern era. The 66-point margin of victory also was the highest for Tennessee in a season opener since defeating Carson-Newman 101-0 on Sept. 25, 1915.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News ​

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email