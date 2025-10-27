Vols Cruise Past Wildcats 56-34

October 25, 2025 — Tennessee overwhelmed Kentucky 56-34 at Kroger Field, improving to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in conference play behind a dominant offensive performance.

The Volunteers jumped ahead 21-7 in the first quarter and never trailed, consistently answering Kentucky’s scoring drives with touchdowns of their own in front of 60,153 fans.

Aguilar Shines in Passing Attack

Joey Aguilar orchestrated a near-perfect performance, connecting with six different receivers while avoiding costly mistakes.

Quarterback Comp Att Yards TD INT Long Joey Aguilar 20 26 396 3 0 62

Aguilar averaged 15.2 yards per attempt, with his 62-yard touchdown to Mike Matthews highlighting the big-play capability that torched Kentucky’s secondary all night.

Ground Game Provides Balance

Tennessee’s running backs delivered crucial short-yardage conversions and controlled the clock when needed.

Running Back Att Net Yards TD Long Avg Star Thomas 10 64 1 17 6.4 DeSean Bishop 14 48 2 7 3.4 Peyton Lewis 4 9 1 6 2.3

Bishop punched in two touchdowns while Thomas led the ground attack with 64 yards. Tennessee totaled 108 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Receivers Dominate Through Air

Chris Brazzell II led all receivers with 138 yards and a touchdown on four catches. Mike Matthews added 107 yards and a score on six receptions, while Braylon Staley contributed 105 yards on six catches, giving Tennessee three 100-yard receivers.

Tennessee’s defense forced a key turnover in the first quarter when Edrees Farooq returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown. The Volunteers held Kentucky to 146 rushing yards while limiting big plays despite Cutter Boley’s five touchdown passes.

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email