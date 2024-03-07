Vols Clinch Outright SEC Title with 66-59 Victory at South Carolina



COLUMBIA, S.C. – March 6, 2024 – The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team defeated No. 17/16 South Carolina, 66-59, on its home court Saturday night to lock up the 11th SEC regular season championship in program history, including its sixth outright.

Fifth-year guard Dalton Knecht led all scorers with 26 points for fourth-ranked Tennessee (24-6, 14-3 SEC), which never trailed at a sold-out Colonial Life Arena on the way to, for the first time ever, defeating its third straight AP top-25 foe in as many outings, including its second in a row on the road, also a program first.

The triumph also marked the 100th in SEC play for ninth-year head coach Rick Barnes , who has guided the Volunteers to an SEC regular season crown in two of the last seven seasons, tied for the most of any team in that time.

Source: UT Sports

