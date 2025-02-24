Vols Cap Sweep of Samford with 11-1 Win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 2/4 Tennessee run-ruled Samford, 11-1, in action-packed fashion with a pair of back-to-back homers from the duos of Gavin Kilen and Hunter Ensley as well as Levi Clark and Stone Lawless on Sunday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Volunteers completed their second series sweep of the season with the win and have now swept 13 consecutive non-conference weekend series in the regular season dating back to 2021.

The Big Orange had another productive day on the mound, as well, holding the Bulldogs to just one run on five hits. The Vols used five different pitchers who combined for 10 strikeouts on the day.

Both of Clark’s homers in the series came when he stepped to the plate as a pinch hitter. The true freshman finished tied for the team lead in RBIs with five for the weekend after hitting a game-winning grand slam on Saturday.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News ​

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email