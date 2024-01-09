Vols Basketball Remains Fifth in Both Polls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. January 8, 2024 – For the second consecutive week, the University of Tennessee men’s basketball team is ranked fifth in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, as announced Tuesday afternoon.

Tennessee (11-3, 1-0 SEC) last claimed back-to-back AP top-five rankings on Jan. 23 (fourth) and Jan. 30, 2023 (second). This is the third time Rick Barnes has led the Volunteers to consecutive top-five rankings—including an 11-week stretch in 2018-19—after they had three such instances in history prior to his 2015 arrival.

The Volunteers have now been featured in 48 consecutive AP Poll releases, 11 more than the prior program high. The team has earned a top-10 spot in 21 of those weeks, including top-five positions on five occasions.

Tennessee, Arizona, Purdue and Kansas are the only schools to garner an AP top-five ranking each of the last three seasons. In total, Barnes has guided the Volunteers to 20 AP top-five rankings, three more than the program’s total before his tenure.

Full Story UT Sports

More Sports News