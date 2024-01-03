Vols Basketball Enters Top Five in National Polls

January 2, 2024 – The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team moved into the top five of both the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and the USA TODAY Coaches Poll this week.

Tennessee (9-3) ascended one position in the AP Poll, as announced Monday afternoon, and two spots in the Coaches Poll, as announced Tuesday afternoon. The No. 5 ranking is the Volunteers’ best mark of the season. This is the team’s first Coaches Poll top-five spot since checking in at fifth on Feb. 6, 2023, and the first AP top-five appearance since placing second on Jan. 30, 2023.

The Volunteers have now been ranked in the AP Poll for 47 straight weeks, 10 more than the prior program record. They have earned a top-10 spot in 20 of those releases, including a top-five placement on four occasions.

Tennessee has now been ranked in the AP top five in four of the last six seasons, including each of the past three. Prior to the arrival of Rick Barnes in 2015, the Volunteers had five campaigns—2007-08, 2000-01, 1999-2000, 1967-68 and 1958-59—in which they reached the top five.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News