Vols Basketball Begins NCAA Tournament as 4 Seed

Tennessee finished the season 5th in the SEC with a record of (23-10) overall.

Sunday night the Vols were chosen to play in the NCAA Tournament as a 4-seed. They will play 13-seed Lousiana (26-7). The Ragin’ Cajuns were Sun Belt Champions. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:40 PM on Thursday, March 16th on CBS.

there it is Orlando bound pic.twitter.com/WcTGltXH81 — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 12, 2023

They are playing in the Eastern Region of the bracket. If they win this game they will play the winner of 5-seed Duke (26-8) and 12-seed Oral Roberts (30-4).