Vols Basketball Ascends to No. 8/7 in Polls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team moved up four spots in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and three in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, as announced Monday afternoon.

Tennessee (8-3) now places eighth in the AP Poll, marking its 45th straight week in the top 25 and its 18th time in the top 10 during that stretch. The Volunteers are also now seventh nationally in the Coaches Poll, their highest such mark of the season.

Additionally, in 37 years as a head coach, Rick Barnes has now led his teams to an AP national ranking on 315 occasions, including 99 times in nine seasons at Tennessee. In 141 releases, including 43 at Tennessee, his team has been in the AP top 10.

The Volunteers are coming off their second straight 2-0 week. They posted a 76-54 home victory Tuesday against Georgia Southern, then followed that up Saturday with a 79-70 neutral-site decision over NC State in the Basketball Hall of Fame Series in San Antonio, Texas.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News